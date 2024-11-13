COVINGTON, Ky. — New leadership is coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as the Kenton County Board introduced its new CEO, Lawrence J. Krauter.

Jane Sauer, board chair, expressed her and the rest of the team's confidence in Krauter’s capabilities, emphasizing his extensive background.

“Larry has a tremendous amount of airport leadership experience; over 30 years in the industry,” Sauer said. “He’s also a licensed pilot on both land and sea.”

Krauter was raised in northern Ohio and attended the Ohio State University. He brings 35-plus years of experience in airport management and said it’s a full-circle moment to return to the region.

"It's very exciting, very rewarding to join the team and to continue the really great work that's already being done here," he said.

He will succeed retiring CEO Candace McGraw, who has led the airport for more than a decade. She expressed her gratitude for her long career and the start of Krauter's.

“I know the board today made a right selection when they chose Larry to be my successor," McGraw said. "I'm very excited for the community, I'm very excited for the airport and I'm very excited for the CVG team.”

While Krauter isn’t set to start until next year, staff said they're eager to see what he’ll contribute.