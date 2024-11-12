TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors selected Tampa International Airport’s next CEO on Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Final candidate presentations and CEO selection were held Tuesday; Michael Stephens was tapped as new CEO



Current CEO Joe Lopano set to retire before contract expires in April 2025



Top 4 candidates were whittled down to 2 during October meeting

The two finalists included Michael Stephens, general counsel and executive vice president and John Tiliacos, executive vice president of Operations and Customer Service.

Stephens got the nod.

Current CEO, Joe Lopano, announced earlier this year he would be retiring by the end of his contract in April 2025.

That kicked off a months-long interview process that the board decided would only include internal candidates who already worked in executive positions at the airport

Both Stephens and Tiliacos gave public presentations during a board meeting that is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Following the presentations, the board is set to make their selection.

The public was invited to attend Tuesday’s board meeting and presentations.

Stephens will oversee the roughly 670 employees that manage Tampa International Airport, the Peter O Knight Airport on Davis Islands, and the Tampa Executive and Plant City airports.

He will also lead major expansion projects like the construction of new Airside D which includes 2 stories and 16 gates and is set to open in 2028.