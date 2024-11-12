LEXINGTON, Ky. — Coming off a record-breaking 2023 for tourism, Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., is taking new steps to grow Kentucky's economy.



What You Need To Know Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., launched a new marketing initiative Tuesday to propel the state's economy and tourism industry



Beshear was joined by local leaders to unveil the "New Kentucky Home" campaign



The initiative already has a website and Kentuckians can share their support by using #NewKyHome on social media

The governor's "New Kentucky Home" campaign offers a new way for Kentuckians and tourists alike to interact with the beauty of the bluegrass.

“When they hear about Kentucky, they certainly know why they should visit and why they should move," Beshear said.

Leaders from Owensboro, Paintsville and Lexington shared their support as Beshear unveiled the initiative Tuesday.

“Lexington is a good place to visit; it will be a good place to work and play," said Mary Quinn Ramer, VisitLEX president and CEO. "And if Lexington is a good place to work and play, it will be a good place for investment."

She added the plan will help drive Kentucky's economic growth in areas from tourism to nature preservation to retaining talent.

Beshear said it is all about propelling the commonwealth forward.

"The launch of our 'New Kentucky Home' initiative gives us another tool to bring in even more business, more tourism, to continue to grow and share our success with the rest of the world," he said.

Learn more at newkyhome.ky.gov. Kentuckians can also share their support by using #NewKyHome on social media.