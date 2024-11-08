ORLANDO, Fla. — As the city of Orlando works to increase safety measures after a fatal downtown mass shooting on Nov. 1, officials say a major change is coming to Orange Avenue on Nov. 15.

Starting next Friday, the city will gradually re-open Orange Avenue and side streets to car traffic during late night hours.

City officials say it’s all part of an effort to end the street party atmosphere in downtown Orlando.

As the owner of several bars like the Stagger Inn in downtown Orlando, Ryan Davis said he loves to help people have a good time.

He said that's why he's so frustrated about the mass shooting last weekend that turned Halloween festivities into a nightmare.

“These things they’ve gotta stop — there is no place for it and it is ruining my business," Davis said. "But my staff, my patrons, people are afraid."

He says the curfew that was put in place after the shooting hurt his bottom line by 30% over the past week. But Davis said he knows something has to be done to put a stop to the violence in downtown.

“These things, they don’t happen in the confines of Wall Street or inside the bars or inside the clubs where there is security and checkpoints of responsible people entering,” he said. “It tends to happen with the people that aren’t old enough or aren’t allowed in these places, and that is what has to be policed.”

In response to the shooting, the city of Orlando announced the decision to reopen Orange Avenue and some side streets to traffic in an attempt to soften the late night crowds.

“The city’s gotta respond and I think this is a good push," Davis said of the move. "I do have my concerns — I don’t want people that have been drinking next to a busy street. But if it is a slow rolling street where it can confine the atmosphere that been created with the Downtown late night."

A city spokesperson said the change will be made slowly so everyone stays safe and is not caught off guard. At this time, officials said they do not have a map of what traffic will look like, as they are still working out the details.

As for Davis, he’s hoping this change will help keep people inside businesses, and keep those who shouldn’t be there off the streets.

“I would probably venture to say that this weekend and the next few months are going to hands-down be the safest times in Orlando," he said. "It is going to be over-policed and secure and safe."

Davis said he feels confident the city will help this change happen smoothly, but he would love to see some kind of secured zone put around the entertainment district on the weekends.

A representative with the Orlando Hospitality Alliance said that the organization has been in contact with City Hall all week, and that the current option has been on the table for a while. They said they believe the option of opening up Orange Avenue is the least detrimental to businesses.

“It also doesn’t impact the small businesses like so many of the other safety measures that the city has implemented, or was proposing, would do," said OHA Vice President Monica McCown. "So this is a great step for safety for Downtown Orlando.”