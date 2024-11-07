GREEN BAY, Wis. — Driven Marketing Solutions has built the Madison-based business around live streaming and broadcast services, drone production, event work and business counseling.

Owner Charles Slaughter hopes to bring those services to the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay in April.

What You Need To Know A NFL program is geared to connecting state businesses with the 2025 NFL Draft



The Draft Source program selected more than 80 businesses from across Wisconsin



The NFL Draft is being held in Green Bay April 24-26

“Some of the things we do are sports related and we’ve done a lot of sports-related programs. This is in our wheelhouse,” he said. “We’re lucky to even be here right now, and proud to be here to represent Wisconsin and the Packers.”

Slaughter is one of 88 businesses selected by the National Football League and Green Bay Packers to be part of the NFL’s draft source program.

“We’re a very small company that’s trying to grow, and this is the type of thing we need to grow to show people what we can do as a small company,” he said.

The program is aimed at focusing on the use of local, diverse, experienced and event-ready suppliers to support draft vendors.

Angela Mallett is the owner of Honeybee Sage Wellness & Apothecary in Milwaukee and another program participant.

She wants to bring her products and services to a wider audience.

“Potentially, it means I will have served our National Football League,” Mallett said. “I’ve very excited that… the opportunity to serve here may afford me the foot in the door that may allow for other opportunities like it.”

Mallett and Slaughter said networking with other businesses is a huge part of the program.

“I’d love to share what we do at HoneyBee Sage in terms of our herbal teas, our wellness blends and our alcohol-free craft cocktails,” Mallett said. “Also, I’d love to work with other businesses who were interested in coming and to form a little bit of a conglomerate, if you will, to form a larger presence to her able to answer some of the larger contracts or larger offerings.”

Being part of the program doesn’t ensure a contract, but it enhances the visibility of the businesses to NFL vendors and adds to the business portfolio.

“It’s more than a big deal. Being a lifelong fan, it’s a dream,” Slaughter said. “Just being able to come inside the facility instead of just being a fan for business reasons and to be able to help and support the Packers, it’s a win-win for me. Even if we weren’t able to get some of the bids that are here — which I pray we do — I’m just happy to be here and be considered.”