EDGEWATER, Fla. — Some Edgewater residents say they have been dealing with flooding issues for months and are upset because they have been asking city officials to take action since the first flood in September — and then again after Hurricane Milton.

What You Need To Know The City of Edgewater experienced two rounds of flooding this year during Hurricanes Helene and Milton





One of the solutions the Edgewater City Council has proposed is the possibility of a development moratorium The city hosted a workshop where dozens of residents attended to discuss it.

One of the solutions the Edgewater City Council has proposed is the possibility of a development moratorium. On Thursdasy, the city hosted a workshop where dozens of residents attended to discuss it. Newly elected City Council member Mike Thomas attended, saying he wants to hear from residents about the issue.

Thomas — who served as Edgewater's mayor from 2005 to 2014 — beat incumbent Gigi Bennington with 57.91% of the vote for the District 2 seat in Tuesday's election.

At the workshop, City Council members and residents listened to a presentation where leaders say they are looking at development moratoriums implemented in places like New Smyrna Beach.

One of the ideas presented was an area-specific moratorium, while another would be citywide.

The presentation also mentioned the potential economic impacts and shared a timeline of potential tasks to accomplish with a moratorium, including public engagement opportunities.

City officials said any moratorium could only be in place for 12 months.

During that time, new development would be halted and will work would start on cleaning out swales and culverts, among other tasks.

Residents who attended Thursday said they are hopeful the city takes action and listens to the residents’ demands.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get them into some safe and secure feeling as fast as I can,” he added.

Edgewater resident Kimberly Penny's home flooded during Hurricane Milton. She said Thursday that she hoped Thomas, specifically, would help address concerns like hers.

“I think he’s going to be great," she said of Thomas. "In fact, he called me yesterday morning at like 7:30 in the morning. I was the first phone call he made because he is so concerned about this area."

Penny said she appreciates the interest Thomas has taken in reaching out to those affected by flooding.

“He called me and said this weekend, when this rain comes, as soon as you get what should be a flow in your swale, I want you to call my cell phone and we are going to do some testing in the area," she said. "And he’s not even in the seat yet."

Thomas said he looks forward to getting to work and help residents.

“I’ve been to a lot of resident’s houses, and I can feel that they’re desperate and destroyed, you know? And you can’t live like that,” Thomas said.

Thomas will be sworn in for his four-year term at the City Council's Dec. 2 meeting.