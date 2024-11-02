MILWAUKEE — UW Credit Union may be based in Madison, but it is in the midst of a significant expansion into the Milwaukee market.

In recent years, it has opened up numerous new locations both in the city and suburbs. It means the credit union needs to hire in order to make sure these new branches are running smoothly.

Brandi Gonzalez oversees hiring for the Milwaukee region. She said they are looking to fill a wide variety of roles at various locations, both in metro Milwaukee and Madison. From tellers, to financial specialists, to leadership positions, many are available.

Gonzalez said that while some financial experience is helpful, it is not necessary for many entry-level roles.

“We hear a lot of people say we want to be part of your credit union because you all really care about what you do. You put the person first. I think there is a good amount of experience that is helpful, but we are willing to work with the right person and teach them the skills,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said there are many opportunities for credit union employees to move up within the organization.

“Some people see the teller as a great starting point, some people stay there because they love it. With all of our positions, like teller, you can move to a senior progression, you can become a financial specialist and move to a senior,” said Gonzalez.

For employees, it is a chance to help people navigate their finances. Melissa Sanchez Betanzos works as a financial specialist at a branch on Oklahoma Avenue on Milwaukee’s south side. Sanchez Betanzos said she enjoys helping address the unique needs of customers in this diverse part of the city.

“We have so many members who are just looking for guidance. Somebody to be in their corner, that is what we want to be for them. Sometimes they don’t know how the system works. We have a lot of immigrant families who are looking for that guidance, and it is so rewarding to help them find what they want to do or accomplish,” said Sanchez Betanzos.

To learn more about careers available with UW Credit Union, you can visit its hiring website.