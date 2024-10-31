MILWAUKEE — MobCraft Beer in Milwaukee is saying goodbye — sort of.

Leaders of the company said it will sell its brewery, taproom and intellectual property on Dec. 1.

“It’s been a wild ride these past 12 years,” said MobCraft CEO Henry Schwartz in a press release.

MobCraft said not all the details of the sale are known but that once they are, leaders will share more in the coming weeks about plans for the space.

“We’ve poured our hearts and souls into the brewery and our community, but reached a point where we could no longer operate as a stand-alone organization. When the opportunity arose to sell the brewery, we decided to consider it to keep our brand around at wholesale, as well as keep as many of our staff members as possible employed. We’re in the midst of working on the deal now and there will be changes, but they are not fully known yet. The MobCraft you know and love today won’t exist in its entirety after this process, but some aspects will. Between now and our last day of official ‘MobCraft’ operations we aim to celebrate our existence and all we’ve achieved over a few pints,” Schwartz continued in a statement.

The Walkers Point brewery was a favorite for Milwaukee craft beer lovers.

Before it opened a taproom and brewery in the neighborhood, it was brewing up humble beginnings with three college friends in Whitewater, Wis. The trio later went on to brew out of the back of House of Brews in Madison. That’s where several of the brand’s staple beers were created.

In 2016, it came to Walker’s Point at its 505 S. 5th Street location. There, it experimented with flavors of all kinds, such as whole Wisconsin kringles, hot peppers, birthday cake and more. It also opened up the floor to the public, who were able to submit beer ideas or vote on what was next.

That creative take on brews earned the business several awards. It earned it gold at least three times, once in the 2019 Great American Beer Festival, another in the 2019 World Beer Cup and the other in 2019 Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beer.

Now, it will transition to something new.

In the month leading up to its sale, MobCraft will host several notable events. Here’s a glimpse at the schedule:

Monday, Nov, 4 : Craft Beer Advent Calendars go on sale (10 a.m.)

: Craft Beer Advent Calendars go on sale (10 a.m.) Saturday, Nov. 9 : 6th Street Roundabout Makers Market (Noon-4 p.m.)

: 6th Street Roundabout Makers Market (Noon-4 p.m.) Thursday, Nov. 21 : Last Milwaukee Mug Club Thursday (Exclusive Mug Club party)

: Last Milwaukee Mug Club Thursday (Exclusive Mug Club party) Saturday, Nov. 23: 7th Annual Stout Fest

7th Annual Stout Fest Wednesday, Nov. 27 : Early Black Friday case blowout sale

: Early Black Friday case blowout sale Friday, Nov. 29 : Black Friday (free pint to the first 100 people through the door; case and growler sale)

: Black Friday (free pint to the first 100 people through the door; case and growler sale) Saturday, Nov. 30: Last day open to the public party

In the press release, MobCraft thanked its staff, vendors, distributor partners, community organizations, the city of Milwaukee and other partnering businesses for all they’ve contributed to the business.

It also gave a tribute to its customers.

“Without you we were nothing. Many of you have become so much more than customers. You are our friends and we are going to dearly miss serving you MobCraft beers. We hope we brought some joy to you over the years. We know you did for us,” it said in the release.