SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford city commissioners unanimously passed a 7.5% utility rate increase during their meeting Tuesday, which will impact both residential and commercial customers within the city.

What You Need To Know Sanford City Commissioners have unanimously approved a 7.5% utility rate increase to address inflation, infrastructure improvements, and water and sewer system issues. The increase will affect both residents and businesses



For customers using 6,000 gallons of water and sewer monthly, bills will rise by about $6. Those with lower usage (around 2,000 gallons) can expect a $4 increase



Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff says the increase would take effect starting in December

Officials say the increase is essential to combat inflation, address ongoing water and sewer issues and fund infrastructure improvements.

Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff highlighted the need for the rate increase, noting that years of minimal maintenance have led to significant challenges for the city’s water and sewer systems.

“We see what happens when the system is not well maintained. For years we skimped on maintenance to keep rates low, and it’s come back to haunt us,” Woodruff said. “Our residents want a well-maintained system, and this is the cost of achieving that.”

City officials estimate that customers using around 6,000 gallons of water and sewer per month will see an increase of about $6 in their monthly bills, while those with lower usage of approximately 2,000 gallons will see an increase of around $4.

The impact of the rate hike has already stirred concerns within Sanford’s business community.

Shantell Williams, owner of Shantell’s Just Until Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Sanford, expressed her apprehension about the new rates.

“We will truly have to cut back or consider raising prices, which affects our customers immediately,” she said. “Every extra cost adds up, and it’s tough for small businesses like ours to keep up.”

Williams, whose restaurant has been a staple in downtown Sanford for 11 years, noted that her water and sewage costs fluctuate monthly but are consistently higher than those of residential customers.

“Our water bill alone is usually a couple of hundred dollars, but sewage is even more. Now, with this increase, I’m expecting our expenses to rise by a couple of hundred more,” she said.

As her business navigates other financial challenges, Williams expressed concern about the added pressure.

“Small businesses suffer with each additional cost, and while we’re trying to avoid too many cuts, it may be unavoidable,” she said.

Sanford officials confirmed that details of the rate increase will be included in upcoming utility bills, and the new rates are set to take effect in December.