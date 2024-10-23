ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Check Out Hunger campaign that got underway on Wednesday helps support Foodlink’s food-banking efforts and other important programs. For six weeks this fall, shoppers at Wegmans can donate a set amount or round up their grocery bills when they check out at local stores.

Over the past 30 years, the campaign has raised more than $15 million for Foodlink. While it started in Rochester, Wegmans has now expanded the fundraiser across all its stores to benefit 48 food banks in the Feeding America network.

Sergio Cruel spoke with Nook Chen, front end manager of the East Avenue Wegmans in Rochester and Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink.