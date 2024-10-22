Vice President Kamala Harris said in a prime-time NBC News interview on Tuesday her campaign is prepared to respond if former President Donald Trump declares victory before all the votes are counted, as he did in 2020 before launching into a monthslong effort to overturn his loss.

“We've got two weeks to go, and I'm very much grounded in the present in terms of the task at hand, and we will deal with election night and the days after, as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that as well,” Harris said.

When pressed by NBC News correspondent Hallie Jackson, Harris said “of course” she and her campaign were thinking about that possibility, citing Trump’s 2020 election denialism and the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo the free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol and 140 law enforcement officers were attacked, some who were killed,” Harris said. “This is a serious matter.”

Trump continues to falsely claim he won the 2020 election and faces a federal prosecution in Washington and a racketeering state prosecution in Georgia for his bid to stay in power after losing to now-President Joe Biden. And his continued attacks on the integrity of the upcoming 2024 election have sparked concerns among lawmakers, judges and scholars that more election-related violence could occur in the coming weeks and months.

On Monday, Trump dismissed concerns that the conspiracy theories and false claims he was promoting about the federal response to recent hurricanes endangered aid workers.

Harris’ interview with a major news network comes after an appearance on Fox News last week, appealing to the broader public as she lays out her proposals and contrasting herself with Trump with just two weeks to go until Election Day.

The vice president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have also done a slew of late night show and daytime talk show appearances, been interviewed on podcasts and appeared on CBS News’ “60 Minutes.” Harris also participated in a Telemundo interview on Tuesday and is appearing at a CNN town hall on Wednesday after Trump refused to participate in another debate.

Trump continues to appear on Fox News regularly and sits down with popular podcasters, as well. Multiple outlets, including the Associated Press, reported on Tuesday that Trump is set to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast later this week.

In a statement, the Trump campaign called Harris’ interview “a humiliating disaster.” Speaking to supporters in North Carolina on Tuesday, Trump criticized Harris for spending the day conducting interviews, appearing to try to sow distrust in the election.

“She knows something that we don’t know,” he said. “I think she knows some kind of result that we don’t know.”

U.S. is ‘absolutely’ ready for a woman of color to be president, Harris says

Asked if she believed the United States was ready for a woman of color to be president, Harris said “absolutely,” explaining she doesn’t often talk about the historic nature of her campaign on the trail because she is trying to convey to voters that she’s focused on them and their concerns. She also said she doesn’t “think of it that way” when asked if she sees sexism as a factor in a race that polls suggest will feature a prominent gap between men and women voters, with each cohort more likely to support the candidate of their own gender.

“I'm clearly a woman. I don’t need to point that out to anyone,” Harris said, laughing. “The point that most people really care about is, can you do the job and do you have a plan to actually focus on them.”

“They deserve to have a president who's focused on them, as opposed to a Donald Trump who's constantly focused on himself,” Harris continued. "I think that's part of why people are exhausted with Donald Trump and his approach because it's all about himself and his personal grievances and not about the American people, not about how are you going to help families? How are you going to help small businesses? How are you going to strengthen our economy? These are the things I'm focused on.”

On the issues: Abortion, transgender health care, pardoning Trump?

As Harris is making an effort to win over male voters — with appearances on Howard Stern’s show and a basketball podcast while also enlisting surrogates like former President Barack Obama, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen and billionaire Mark Cuban — she continued to pitch herself as a champion of reproductive rights and access to abortion. The vice president said she would not make any concessions with a Republican-controlled Congress on restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade if elected.

“I don't think we should be making concessions when we're talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris said. “I'm not going to engage in hypotheticals, because we can go on with a variety of scenarios. Let's start with a fundamental fact, a basic freedom has been taken from the women of America: the freedom to make decisions about their own body. And that cannot be negotiable.”

She declined to “go down that rabbit hole” when asked by Jackson if she was unable to get an abortion access bill through Congress and wanted “to save lives” in states where access was being restricted.

Harris offered a defense of reproductive rights, an issue she has run on heavily since beginning her campaign this summer. As to the right of transgender people to have access to gender transition care in the United States, Trump has continuously attacked Harris and Walz for their support for transgender and other LGBTQ+ people and his campaign is airing ads nationally slamming Harris on the topic.

“I believe we should follow the law," Harris said. "I mean, I think you're probably pointing to the fact that Donald Trump's campaign has spent tens of millions of dollars [on ads]. Believe that people, as the law states, even on this issue about federal law, that that is a decision that doctors will make in terms of what is medically necessary. I'm not going to put myself in the position of a doctor.”

She then pivoted to arguing Trump was making medical care for transgender people a campaign issue to distract from his economic and governing plans. Jackson continued to press her on the change in her rhetoric, citing a Transgender Day of Visibility message she put out in May stating that “We see you. We stand with you. We won’t stop fighting for you.”

Harris didn't address the shift in her talking points, but said, “I believe that all people should be treated with dignity and respect, period, and should not be vilified for who they are, and should not be bullied for who they are. And that is a true statement for me my entire career, and that has not changed.”

In the NBC interview, Harris also declined to say if she would consider pardoning Trump if he was convicted in either of his two federal prosecutions, left the door open to appointing former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney — a lifelong Republican and Harris campaign surrogate — to her administration, and defended Biden’s ability after he dropped out of the race earlier this year to clear the way for her candidacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.