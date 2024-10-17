After months of turmoil at the Central New York Regional Market, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called for community members’ input on the future of the market.

“The regional market is a true community asset that has served area farmers and residents for nearly 100 years. As our community prepares for unprecedented and historic growth, the time is not to invest in the market and maximize its true potential,” McMahon said Thursday at a press conference.

In May, the New York Comptroller’s office released a financial audit of the market that indicated a financial deficit of over $700,000. That touched off weeks of debate about the market’s infrastructure and leadership. In July, the board voted to terminate Executive Director Amanda Vitale’s contract and appoint Bill Fisher, a former deputy county executive, as its chief executive officer.

“Part of the process was not just the financial mess that this operation was in, but to really put forward a comprehensive plan for the market itself to look at all the opportunities that exist, ways to improve the existing physical campus but also to be aspirational related to other opportunities,” McMahon said.

As a state authority, the regional market is overseen by a board of directors with members from each of the counties the market serves, one member appointed by the City of Syracuse and one additional member appointed by the Onondaga County.

The CNY Regional Market was built in the 1930s and is in need of infrastructure repairs but they have been unable to secure enough funding to complete the projects. McMahon said under this leadership change, they are hoping to create a comprehensive plan to address some of these needs.

“Certainly, at a county level, we’re going to put money in, and I believe the state of New York will put a lot of money in as well,” he said.

McMahon expects a full renovation of the regional market could cost close to $100 million, but they currently have secured $4 million in funding.

“This is a state of New York facility, so the state of New York needs to have the most skin in the game,” McMahon said. “I think overall when you look at what they do in their massive budgets, I don’t think any executive is going to want to put money forward to something without understanding what they’re investing in,” McMahon said.

In the past, Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and state Senator Rachel May have advocated on behalf of the market at a state level and secured funding.

“Between the county investment and some of the money that Assemblyman Magnarelli and potentially that Senator May has secured, I think we might be able to look at phase one and fund it already with that,” McMahon said.

The county launched a online survey seeking input from community members about what they want to see from the market. With the results of the survey, McMahon said they hope to develop a plan to present to the state within six months.

“This won’t all be done at once, $100 million-plus potentially improvement plan, but once the plan is there, I think you will see action later on in 2025,” he said.