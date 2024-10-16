Just two weeks after turning 100, former President Jimmy Carter reached another milestone.

The longest-living president cast his ballot in the key swing state of Georgia, the Carter Center said on Wednesday. His family has said for months that the 39th president, who has been in home hospice care for more than a year and a half, was looking forward to voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Early voting in Carter’s home state began on Tuesday and the former Democratic president had expressed his desire to vote for Harris as his health declined and after being in hospice care since early 2023. The United States’ longest-lived president has “been looking forward to casting that ballot for the last several months,” his grandson Jason Carter said on a Democratic National Committee press call on Tuesday.

The elder Carter’s absentee ballot was filled out and put in a drop box near Plains, Ga., his hometown, his family told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The peanut farmer-turned-politician served as Georgia’s governor from 1971 to 1975 and won the 1976 presidential election, serving one term before losing to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Carter’s grandson said on Tuesday, as a record 300,000-plus Georgians cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting, that the former president would vote in “the next couple days.”

“He’s up and at ‘em on most days, but not every day. So he needs to be engaged, be interested and be ready to go,” Jason Carter said. “We’re looking forward to seeing him cast that ballot the way that he’s been looking forward to casting that ballot for the last several months.”

The Harris campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

The 100-year-old joins former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as President Joe Biden, in supporting Harris. President George W. Bush, the only other living former president besides former President Donald Trump, is not supporting his party’s nominee and has said through spokespeople that he does not plan on endorsing or saying who he is going to vote for.

Harris, 59, would be the United States’ second Black president, first woman president and first Asian-American president. When Carter was born, women had won the right to vote less than five years earlier. In Georgia, Black Americans were not allowed to participate in decisive primary elections until 1946, well into Carter’s twenties.

In 2024, Georgia is a key battleground in the presidential race, after Biden edged out Trump by around 11,000 votes in 2020 and secured the state for a Democratic ticket for only the second time since Carter left office. Public polling suggests the race is close, with polling averages from the New York Times and FiveThirtyEight giving Trump a roughly one percentage point advantage. The state is also site to heated court battles over how ballots can be cast and the long-delayed criminal racketeering prosecution of Trump and more than a dozen of his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Trump was in Georgia on Tuesday night for a rally and to record a Fox News town hall. Harris is set to return to the state this weekend.

“We have the most incompetent vice president in the history of our country, and by far the worst president in the history of our country. Jimmy Carter, a very nice man. Jimmy Carter is the happiest man,” Trump said at a Michigan rally earlier this month. “I tell you, he's so happy because his administration was considered brilliant compared to what we have now. Jimmy Carter was a brilliant president compared to Joe Biden and Kamala.”