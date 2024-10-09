With early voting kicking off in Arizona on Wednesday and mail ballots starting to go out to voters in the state as well, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is launching a concerted get-out-the-vote effort in the Grand Canyon State.

With recent polling showing a tight race in Arizona — a state Joe Biden won by a little more than 10,000 votes over Donald Trump, who carried it in 2016 — Harris and her surrogates, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and first lady Jill Biden, are set to canvass the state to drive voter turnout, in addition to hundreds of staffers statewide driving the campaign’s ground game.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday held an early voting rally after events in Phoenix with the Arizona Republicans for Harris-Walz Advisory Committee, highlighting the campaign’s outreach to longtime GOP voters and officials.

Walz is set to hold an event with veteran families on Wednesday in the Phoenix area with Rep. Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, the son of the late Republican Sen. John McCain. Walz will also rally in Tucson alongside Jaime Camil, an acclaimed Mexican actor perhaps best known in the United States for his role as "Rogelio de la Vega: in the CW sitcom "Jane the Virgin."

Harris herself will hold a rally in the state on Thursday before Dr. Biden holds events in Yuma and Phoenix on Friday and Saturday, part of her newly announced battleground state swing.

According to a polling average from aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Trump narrowly leads Harris in the state by a little over a percentage point, and most surveys of the state signal a tight race within margins of error.

To that end, Trump’s campaign is dispatching running mate JD Vance to Tucson for a rally on Tuesday. Trump himself will return to the state on Sunday for a rally in Prescott Valley.

The 2022 midterm elections in Arizona offered a mixed bag for both parties. Democrats prevailed in several key statewide elections — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly retained his seat over Republican challenger Blake Masters, and Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected governor over Kari Lake, one of Trump’s biggest supporters who has championed his baseless claims of widespread fraud in 2020, and won the attorney general and secretary of state races — but Republicans gained two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, winning six out of Arizona’s nine seats in the lower chamber of Congress.

Lake, who is running for U.S. Senate in November for the seat held by retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, is set to debate Gallego Wednesday night.

Harris’ campaign is boasting a “massive coordinated campaign” in the state, with 19 offices and 200 full-time staff in Arizona, as well as a “major voter contact effort” in the coming week with nearly 6,000 volunteers signed up to phone bank and canvas this week. The campaign is also touting knocking on more than 26,000 doors and making 500,000 phone calls over the weekend, with nearly 2,000 voters attending events over the same period.

Next weekend, which the campaign is calling its “biggest weekend of action to date” in the state, more than 7,500 phone bank and canvas shifts have already been scheduled.