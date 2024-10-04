With just over a month left until Election Day, President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail in battleground states for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 44th president will make appearances across the battleground states in the final weeks of the campaign, with the first stop scheduled for Thursday in Pittsburgh, according to a senior campaign official granted anonymity to discuss sensitive unannounced campaign activity.

Harris and Obama have a long standing friendship extending back decades. She met Obama when he was first running for Senate, and Harris knocked on doors for the Chicago native during his 2008 presidential campaign. The former president and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, endorsed Harris a few days after she announced her presidential campaign after President Joe Biden stepped down from the ticket.

This is not former President Obama’s first campaign appearance for Harris so far this election. Last month he helped raise over $4 million for the campaign at a Los Angeles fundraiser, and both he and Michelle Obama made speeches at the Democratic National Convention encouraging Americans to support Harris this fall.

“Kamala Harris is ready for the job. This is a person who has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice and a champion,” said the former president during his speech at the DNC. “Kamala wasn’t born into privilege. She had to work for what she’s got, and she actually cares about what other people are going through.”

The campaign has been making a concerted effort to drum up support in the swing states, including Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited the Keystone State on a bus tour with Sen. John Fetterman. Last week, Harris made a stop in Pittsburgh trying to sell her economic policy in a city that was once the heart of the American industrial movement.

The campaign has yet to release further details on Obama’s Pittsburgh appearance.