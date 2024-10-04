GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Getting people to and from destinations in style is the focus of Prestige Limousine in Appleton, Wis.

Owner Amanda Jo Goble said her business is ready to serve people planning to attend the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We already have several bookings already,” she said while riding in a 30-passenger vehicle. “They booked months back especially for this vehicle.”

What You Need To Know The 2025 NFL Draft is expected to have a $94 million economic impact in Wisconsin



The three-day draft is expected to bring about 250,000 attendees to the area



The draft runs from April 24 to 26, at, and around, Lambeau Field

Gobel has owned the business for 28 years. She said she's seen a bit of everything throughout her tenure.

“It’s going to be a lot of work, but we’re used to that,” she said. “We do 24/7 a lot of times with airport runs and different things. Packers games and weddings, stuff like that. It’s always busy.”

The draft is projected to attract about 250,000 people to the area for the three-day event; it's expected to generate about $94 million in economic activity statewide.

That includes places like Appleton and surrounding communities.

Carrie Liebhauser, director of marketing and communications for the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, said her team is ready to help both visitors and residents enjoy the draft.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us to host an event like this. We’re really looking forward to bringing in folks from all over the world for this event,” she said. “That being said, we’ve got it.”

Liebhauser said from transportation to lodging, Fox Cities businesses are well versed at supporting these kinds of large events.

“We do international events like EAA,” she said. “Mile of Music comes here where we have tons of people come in and we know how to host them really, really well.”

Gobel said excitement and bookings are only expected to build over the coming months as more people make — and finalize — their plans for the April draft.

“It’s going to be an impact for all us small business owners in the community,” she said. “We’re so excited about the NFL Draft.”