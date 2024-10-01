AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear announced this week that it has laid off 82 employees, 41 being in Akron where the company is based.
The other 41 are workers from around the U.S., including remote workers, Goodyear said.
“Last week, as part of our ongoing Goodyear Forward transformation, we announced a reduction of 82 roles across Goodyear’s corporate functions, Global Operations & Technology, and Americas business, half of which are based in Akron,” a Goodyear spokesperson said. “These actions are part of evolving our organizational structure to be more cost-efficient, improve our profitability and position the company for long-term success.”
The changes in organizational structure refer to the Goodyear Forward plan the company announced in November. The goal of the plan is to create a more cost-efficient structure, hoping to save more than $1.3 billion by the end of 2025.
This round of layoffs comes after the company cut around 750 jobs earlier this year. Additionally, Goodyear announced plans to move more than 150 jobs to Costa Rica and cut more jobs in the Akron area next year.