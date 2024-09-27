SAN ANTONIO — Southwest Airlines is suing the City of San Antonio and its director of airports for not including the airline in San Antonio International Airport’s (SAT) newest planned terminal.

What You Need To Know Southwest Airlines is suing the City of San Antonio over not being included in a new terminal at San Antonio International Airport (SAT)



The airline is also suing Director of Airports Jesus Saenz for what it says were false promises about where the airline would reside



In its lawsuit, Southwest asks that the court issue a preliminary injunction preventing the city from entering into new leases with the seven airlines that are slated to be in the new terminal



Time is of the essence, as the current leases will expire at the end of September and the new ones will take effect on Oct. 1

Earlier this month, the city announced new airline use and lease agreements (AULAs) for seven carriers (American, Delta, United, Spirit, Viva Aerobus, UPS and FedEx), not including Southwest. That’s because Southwest didn’t agree to the terms of the agreement, as it wants a space in the airport’s new Terminal C.

With a $1.4 billion budget, Terminal C will have 17 gates and be 30% larger than Terminals A and B combined. It’s expected to open in 2028.

Southwest currently resides in Terminal A, which is set to undergo a $200 million makeover, according to a report from the San Antonio Business Journal.

The airline filed suit on Thursday, alleging that the city pulled a bait-and-switch and is treating the airline like a “second class citizen” by not including it in the new terminal.

Southwest is also arguing that the city is violating the Supremacy Clause and the Airline Deregulation Act by barring it from Terminal C.

The airline is suing Director of Airports Jesus Saenz for what it says were false promises about where the airline would reside.

Southwest claims in its lawsuit that since lease negotiations began in 2022, Saenz “verbally committed” that Southwest would have “all or the majority of its 10 gates located in Terminal C.”

“Had Southwest been timely informed that Defendants were not actually planning to offer Terminal C to Southwest, the airline would have adopted a different bargaining position and would not have assumed that it was not remaining in Terminal A,” the lawsuit reads.

In its lawsuit, Southwest asks that the court issue a preliminary injunction preventing the city from entering into new leases with the seven airlines that are slated to be in the new terminal.

But there’s not much time to lose, as the current AULAs will expire at the end of September and the new ones will take effect on Oct. 1.

In a Sept. 13 statement, District 10 council member Marc K. Whyte expressed concern at Southwest not renewing its lease.

“San Antonio residents rely upon the air travel services Southwest Airlines provides. It is my hope that Southwest Airlines will continue to be a part of telling the San Antonio story well into the future, and am committed to working with other members of our city leadership and the airline to ensure this becomes a reality,” Whyte said.