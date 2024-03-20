DALLAS — Southwest Airlines on Wednesday announced a tentative labor agreement with flight attendants' union Transport Workers’ Union Local 566 (TWU 566) for Southwest's almost 20,000 flight attendants.

"Southwest's Flight Attendants support the Safety and comfort of our Customers while providing legendary Southwest Hospitality," wrote Adam Carlisle, vice president labor relations at Southwest Airlines. "I am glad they will have the opportunity to vote on this new agreement."

Southwest pilots in January approved a contract that will boost their pay by nearly 50% by 2028, giving them “industry-leading compensation.” Flight attendants, on the other hand, have not had such critical financial boosts.

Flight attendants across multiple leading U.S. airlines in February rallied outside of airports to protest the lack of pay raises and new contracts. Flight attendants from Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Allegiant Air participated in the "Day of Action."

“Corporate greed plagues the industry,” said TWU International President John Samuelsen in a statement in February. “While airlines and their bosses are raking in record profits, hard working Flight Attendants across the country are standing up for better pay and working conditions. Workers must always fight for every gain. The employers will never willingly share the profits. This Day of Action is super critical.”

It's not clear when flight attendants will vote on the new agreement.