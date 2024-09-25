Lystn, owners of ANSWERS Pet Food, issued a voluntary recall this week over certain types of its dog food after samples showed that some of it tested positive for the presence of salmonella and listeria.

The recall is for the following products:

Answers Pet Food Raw Beef Detailed Formula for Dogs UPC/bar code number: 856554002102 BUBD: May 6, 2026

Answers Pet Food Raw Beef Straight Formula for Dogs UPC/bar code number: 856554002072 BUBD: Jan. 31, 2026

Answers Pet Food Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs UPC/bar code number: 856554002065 BUBD: Jan. 2. 2026

Answers Pet Food Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs UPC/bar code number: 856554002065 BUBD: March 11, 2026



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the product is not only possibly harmful for pets, but also people who handle the food, especially if they don't wash their hands thoroughly after.

The FDA said listeria rarely causes dogs to get sick, but it's possible and may create mild symptoms, such as diarrhea and vomiting. However, even if a dog doesn't get sick, it can still carry the bacteria and spread it to people.

Symptoms for people include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. The FDA said young children, the elderly, people who are pregnant and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

As for salmonella, people handling the food can also contract it if they haven't washed their hands after. Individuals could have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Pets have similar symptoms, including lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.