LYNNFIELD, Massachusetts — The company HP Hood LLC is issuing a recall on a number some of it’s containers of Lactaid Milk as they may contain small amounts of almond not noted on the label, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

This affects the 96 ounces of containers of milk, shipped to sellers between Sept. 5 and Sept. 18 in the following states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The FDA says this recall affects those containers with the code 51-4109 P2, which can be found near the top of the container, and certain best-by dates. Those best-by dates are as follows:

For 96 oz Lactaid Whole Milk:

Nov. 22-23

Nov. 25-28

Dec. 2-4

For 96 ounces Lactaid 2% Milk:

Nov. 23-24

Nov. 28-Dec. 1

Dec. 4

For 96 ounces Lactaid 1% Milk:

Nov. 24-25

Dec. 5

For 96 ounces Lactaid Fat Free Milk:

Nov. 24-25

For 96 ounces Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk:

Dec. 1

“This issue was discovered as a result of routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond,” the FDA announcement reads.

The FDA says there have been no illnesses reported as of now. They say customers can return the product to where it was purchased for an exchange or refund or call Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423.