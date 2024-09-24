RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Angie Strevella of Mad Muffin Happy Cupcake is using her Puerto Rican heritage and family’s recipes to evolve as a baker and elevate her recipes — including banana bread pudding.
Banana Bread Pudding
- 3 Eggs
- 3 Cans sweetened condensed milk (12 oz cans)
- 1/4 Cup melted butter
- 3 Ripe Bananas mashed
- 1 Tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 Tsp pure vanilla extract
- 2 Lbs French baguette (about 4 baguettes)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325°F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat the eggs, then add the sweetened condensed milk, butter, bananas, cinnamon, and vanilla, mixing until well combined. Gently fold in the cubed bread, ensuring it’s evenly coated with the mixture.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve warm, drizzled with Caramel Bourbon Sauce.
Kentucky Bourbon Caramel Sauce
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1/4 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Tbsp bourbon
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 Pinch coarse salt
Directions
- In a saucepan, combine sugar and water and simmer over medium heat, swirling the pan occasionally but not stirring. Cook for about 15 minutes, or until the mixture turns a deep amber color — watch closely to prevent burning.
- Once the desired color is reached, turn off the heat and carefully stir in the cream.
- Add a pinch of salt, butter, and bourbon, then return the pan to the still-warm burner for an additional minute, stirring continuously
- Transfer the sauce to a heat-safe dish or bottle and allow it to cool. Once cooled, drizzle over the banana bread pudding.