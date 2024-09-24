Many North Carolinians are putting the pieces back together after last week's storm that brought historic rainfall to parts of the state. One community includes Carolina Beach, where people are dealing with the aftermath of so much rain.

“Man, I don’t know why I’m getting emotion[al],” Brian Donovan said.

It was an emotional stroll for Donovan as he walked down South Lake Park Boulevard on Carolina Beach after the storm.

It’s an area where there's still flooding, and not far from a well-known market.

“Right at the other side of the lake, it's a shop called the Veggie Wagon, kind of a neighborhood staple,” Donovan said.

He said the restaurant belongs to a friend who is currently out of town.

Donovan said the owners just built an outdoor beer garden, but after the storm, that is no longer a project that needs attention.

“Unfortunately, right now, it's under the lake,” Donovan said.

He said this is not the first time a major storm has physically impacted the business. This time hits hard because he knows how much work and effort the owners put into expanding their business from a bakery to a popular market.

“You can really take this kind of stuff to heart and get into a bad place really quickly. But so many of the people that I’ve run into are doing such an amazing job of dealing with this scenario,” Donovan said.

Once the owners return, Donovan said he hopes the group can rebuild and make things better and stronger for the future.

“Everybody can get in and clean all their stuff out and start rebuilding everything back,” Donovan said.