MAITLAND, Fla. — Maitland’s Kappy’s Subs is back open for business.

Owners reopened Sept. 23 after what was supposed to be a final day of operations Sept. 14.

The sandwich shop, known for their cheesesteaks, obtained a new lease.

They’re allowed to stay in their current location, a spot they’ve been at for 57 years.

Customers are happy this Maitland staple is sticking around.

“I’m a 45-year veteran, so we’re happy we don’t have to go elsewhere,” Oviedo resident Bruce Slivinski said.

Maitland resident Bob Miller says he waited 45 minutes for his food. He says it’s worth the wait.

“This is my wife’s birthday week. I thought she would enjoy another sandwich from Kappy’s. It was too busy to even think about coming here for the last week,” Miller said.

Hundreds of people rushed to support Kappy’s Subs the week of Sept. 9.

The money raised during that time will help fund nearly $200,000 in repairs and upgrades.