Vice President Kamala Harris signaled Sunday that she will deliver an address later this week outlining her “vision” for the United States economy, her latest effort to try to deliver a contrast with former President Donald Trump on an issue that has historically favored the Republican nominee, though recent polling has shown her closing the gap.

“I’m going to be giving a speech this week really to outline my vision for the economy,” Harris told reporters in Washington on Sunday. “I’ve named it an ‘opportunity economy,’ which really, in short form, is about what we can do more to invest in the aspirations, the ambitions, the dreams of the American people while addressing the challenges that they face — whether it be the high price of groceries or the difficulty in being able to acquire home ownership.”

Harris first unveiled her economic proposals at a rally in North Carolina last month, which range from a $6,000 child tax credit for families with newborns to efforts to aid with home ownership and increasing supply of housing. She has also proposed a major expansion to small business tax deductions in an effort to see 25 million new small business applications by the end of her first term.

Her comments come as she plans a major swing through both northern “Blue Wall” and Sun Belt states this week in an effort to showcase what a Harris campaign official called “many paths” to 270 Electoral College votes, enough to clinch the White House.

Harris will head to Pennsylvania on Wednesday — a state that both campaigns see as crucial to victory in November — before rallying in Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Sunday, the official said. Along the way, Harris will also hold events in San Francisco and Los Angeles in her home state of California, according to the White House.

She is also set to meet with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington this week, along with remarks on gun violence alongside President Joe Biden, part of a packed schedule as the race for the White House enters its final stretch.

Recent polling in those battleground states, as well as nationwide polling, signals a tight race for the White House, something Harris herself has acknowledged — trying to couple enthusiasm for her campaign while urging potential voters not to get complacent.

“This race is as close as it could be,” Harris said Sunday at a fundraiser in New York. “This is a margin of error race … we are running as the underdog.

To that end, Trump is also heavily campaigning in key swing states this week, scheduling events in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan, with running mate JD Vance also set to hold events across the battlegrounds as well.

Harris surrogates will also be hitting the campaign trail this week, including her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is holding events in Texas on Monday.