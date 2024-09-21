ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community gathered Friday at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way, because of Daniel Prude.

“Across America we have police with police brutality,” Community Justice Initiative member Niya Shabazz said. “So it's imperative that we come together on these issues and keep the narrative alive to continue to push for change.”

They came together to celebrate what would have been Prude’s 46th birthday.

Back in 2020, Prude had died after Rochester police took him into custody and pinned him to the ground out in the street while he was suffering from a mental health episode

His death was ruled a homicide, though no officers were charged

Councilmembers Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin and Kim Smith issued a proclamation declaring Sept. 20, 2024 as "Daniel’s Day"

“We are here to celebrate the late, great Daniel Prude,” Shabazz said. “We want to continue to keep his name alive in his legacy, alive in this community, in this city.”

His birthday serves as an annual reminder for reforming the response to mental health-related crises and the relationships between the community and law enforcement.

“It's about justifying an injustice that can't be undone, that man has lost his life, and he was having a mental health crisis,” the Community Justice Initiative said. “So basically for me, the fight is about mental health resources.”

“I am the only son my momma left,” Daniel’s brother Joe Prude said. “I want to cry so bad. I haven't yet, four long years. I know it's going to come. I just hope I get support when I break down because it's going to hurt me.”

A call for justice that continues on Daniel's Day and every day.

“We have to support the people,” the Community Justice Initiative added. “That's why we have family here the first day, because that's a legacy that was cut short. Who knows what he would have been able to accomplish in the last four years since he's been taken. So because he's not here to do that, we're here to do that work for him.”