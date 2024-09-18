FRISCO, Texas — MLS fans attending games at Toyota Stadium can look forward to new amenities such as expanded seating, three new clubs and a reprieve from the Texas heat with a makeover that’s set to begin next year.

The Frisco City Council on Tuesday approved a $182 million partnership with FC Dallas to renovate the nearly 20-year-old stadium — Major League Soccer’s third oldest soccer-specific venue and home of FC Dallas.

Amenities will include additional concession stands and a larger menu, expanded seating, three new clubs and an “architecturally distinctive” roof structure that will shade the majority of seats in the stadium bowl.

The stadium will also be equipped with new scoreboards, two additional suite levels, renovated entrances, a new press box, improved accessibility, more restrooms and the largest video board in MLS in a soccer-specific venue, measuring at 6,000 square feet.

"Tonight's Frisco City Council vote is an important step in providing this community with a modern, world-class sports venue," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "...The new Toyota Stadium will set the standard for modern hospitality and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Frisco community. All of us at FC Dallas are excited for our fans, partners and players to experience this state-of-the-art facility.”

Construction will be carried out in phases, with renovation to begin on the east side of the stadium after the FCS Championship game on Monday, January 6, 2025. The west side will remain operational for the 2025 season and FC Dallas will continue to host matches during the renovation.

The east side will open in summer 2026 while the west side is renovated. The entire renovated stadium is set to open in 2028.