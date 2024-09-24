HOUSTON — Those traveling through Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH) will soon be able to dine like the G.O.A.T. Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles is opening a new restaurant, Taste of Gold, according to a news release from the airport.

The new concept is in partnership with the Playmakers Group and its menu will be curated by Dallas restauranter Mark Brezinski. The partnership is expected to enhance the diversity of culinary options at Bush Airport, which roughly saw about 46 million passengers in 2023 and has maintained its ranking in the Top 10 World’s Best Airport Dining Experiences in 2024.

“I am very excited to partner with The Playmakers Group and their dedicated team to help bring a new restaurant to my hometown airport,” Biles said in a statement. “I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.”

Biles’ new restaurant is under construction inside IAH Terminal A and will open near Gate A8 at the top of 2025.

“Bush Airport is proud to offer one of the top airport culinary experiences in the world and it’s only going to get better,” said Francisco Cuellar, chief commercial development officer for Houston Airports. “We join the millions of people around the world who find inspiration in Simone Biles, an athlete who continues to raise the bar while achieving success and defying expectations. Houston Airports is on the same history-making trajectory as we redefine what it means to dine inside an airport.”

Taste of Gold will be operated by SSP America.

It is not known what type of cuisine wll be served at Taste of Gold yet.

Biles took home three gold medals for Team USA at the Paris Olympics 2024 and is currently on the Gold Over America Tour with several other world-class gymnast.