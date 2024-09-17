TAMPA, Fla. — The path to homeownership is filled with challenges, yet it remains a cherished American dream for many.

A recent report from the National Association of Realtors indicates that homeownership among Latinos reached an all-time high of over 50% this year.

What You Need To Know Hispanic Homeownership grew over the past year according to the National Association of Realtors





Despite several barriers to homeownership among the Hispanic community they are continuing to buy homes





Jose Delgado and his family purchased their home in 2022 and share the obstacles faced to homeownership

Despite rising interest rates, Hispanics continue to purchase homes.

Real estate experts note that financial barriers are common among Hispanic home buyers.

The report from the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) found that many Hispanic home buyers are willing to move to lower-cost areas to achieve homeownership.

“My credit was a little low, it wasn’t as low but she wanted it way up there and I was like okay let’s do it, I’m ready I want this house”, said Jose Delgado.

Nevertheless, Hispanic homeownership is on the rise.

A report from the NAHREP, found that Hispanics achieved a net gain of more than 300,000 homes in 2023. The report also highlighted an increase in younger Hispanic home buyers, noting that having real estate agents who can identify incentives and programs for first-time buyers is beneficial.

Carmen Amaya is a realtor who helped the Delgado’s purchase their home.

“Builders are now offering special interest rates, and so when other people are panicking about hearing the news that interest rates are in the 6 and 7 my buyers are getting rates in the 4’s and 5’s,” said Amaya.

Delgado believes buying a home is one of the best decisions he's made for his family.

“Later on, when I’m not here it’s going to be his house and he’s going to take over,” said Delgado.

The house provides shelter and a foundation for the future.