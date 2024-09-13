COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100,000 people will fill 600 acres in Madison County next week for the Farm Science Review.

What You Need To Know The Farm Science Review takes place Sept. 15-19 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio The yearly event highlights agricultural production with 4,000 production lines from more than 600 groups and businesses Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

Nick Zachrich is the Farm Science Review Manager.

"We're a department of the Ohio State University and the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, so there's a lot of education that happens. We are one of the biggest farm shows in the world," Zachrich said.

This is the 62nd Farm Science Review. The event will present roughly 150 seminars and educational displays.

“One of my fondest memories of childhood on the farm is going to the [Farm Science Review] every September with my Dad. The great thing about the Farm Science Review is that it changes and grows as the industry changes and grows,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

Single day tickets cost $15 at the gate. Children under the age of 5 may enter at no cost.

If you have an idea for the Ag Report, a question for Chuck and Andy or you’d like to send a photo of your farm and the work you do, email charles.ringwalt@charter.com.