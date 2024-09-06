COLUMBUS, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated its guidelines in an effort to ensure that animal-raising and environmental claims printed on meat and poultry labels are accurate.

According to the USDA, examples of these marketing claims include: "Raised using Regenerative Agriculture Practices" and "Climate-Friendly"

“USDA continues to deliver on its commitment to fairness and choice for both farmers and consumers, and that means supporting transparency and high-quality standards,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a release. “These updates will help to level the playing field for businesses who are truthfully using these claims and ensure people can trust the labels when they purchase meat and poultry products.”

Some examples include: "Raised Without Antibiotics”, “Grass-Fed” and “Free-Range".

“The [USDA] has basically said to food companies, 'Bring us some verification. If you're claiming that your animals were raised with no antibotics ever for example, how do you prove that us?'” agriculture expert Andy Vance said.

