Former President Donald Trump is apparently ruling out another debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, writing in all-caps on his social media platform: "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"

On Wednesday, Trump signaled that he was not inclined to debate Harris again, though he also appeared somewhat receptive to the possibility

Though Tuesday's matchup against Harris was his first debate against the vice president, Trump appears to be counting his June debate against President Joe Biden as the first debate of the 2024 election cycle.

Trump accused Harris of being a "no-show" at a debate on Fox News and charged that she "refused" to agree to a second debate on CBS or NBC.

Immediately after the debate, the Harris campaign said in a statement the vice president “is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?”

At her rally in North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, which began shortly after Trump's post was published, Harris said that "we owe it to the voters to have another debate."

Spectrum News has reached out to Harris' campaign for comment.

On Wednesday, Trump signaled that he was not inclined to debate Harris again, though he also appeared somewhat receptive to the possibility.

“When a fighter loses, he says, ‘I want a rematch,’” Trump said in an interview Wednesday with “Fox & Friends.” “…I don’t know that I want to do another debate.”

He left himself an opening to change his mind, saying, “I think we let it settle in. Let’s see what happens.”

Trump later signaled similar openness while speaking to reporters in Shanksville, Pa., later Wednesday, expressing that he was mulling doing future debates, including one he proposed for Sept. 25 on NBC.

"I would do do NBC, I’d do Fox too, I'd do Fox too," Trump said. "But right now we have to determine whether we want to do it. We had a great night last night.”

Spectrum News' Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.