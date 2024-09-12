New York's highest court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's appeal of the gag order in his hush money case.

The New York Court of Appeals dismissed Trump's request to intervene in the order preventing him from making public statements about jurors, court staff and family members of officials in the case, writing in a brief order that "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

Judge Juan Merchan placed Trump under the gag order in March and expanded it in April after the ex-president blasted his daughter on social media over her work at a Democratic consulting firm. Merchan lifted it partially in July -- after Trump was found guilty -- to allow the former president to speak about witnesses in the case, but kept in place restrictions about prosecutors, court staff and their families.

Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged extramarital affair in the leadup to the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied the affair and vowed to appeal the case.

Merchan last week delayed Trump's sentencing until Nov. 26, after Election Day.