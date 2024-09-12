The Georgia judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump and several allies dropped three of the charges in the sweeping indictment, including two charges faced by the former president, but declined to dismiss the entire case.

In his ruling, Judge Scott McAfee wrote that the three charges which involve “lie beyond this State’s jurisdiction and must be quashed” because they involve statements made in federal court and should be dismissed under the Supremacy Clause under the U.S. Constitution.

Prosecutors can appeal McAfee’s ruling.

Trump’s lead attorney in the case, Steve Sadow, declared the judge’s ruling a victory, hailing in a statement that the former president and his Georgia legal team “have prevailed once again.”

The initial indictment accused Trump and 18 co-defendants of engaging in a “criminal enterprise” aimed at overturning his loss in the state to Joe Biden, the first Democratic presidential candidate to prevail in Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Four of the initial defendants have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors; Trump and the remaining co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Trump initially faced 13 charges, but three of those were previously tossed in addition to the two that were dismissed on Thursday. Eight charges remain against the former president.

McAfee tossed six charges in the case in March, including three Trump faced, saying they were too vague and "do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently." Prosecutors have appealed that decision.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.