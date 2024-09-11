ORLANDO, Fla. — Next week, SunRail is hosting its annual “College Week,” offering free rides to college students and faculty.

The initiative aims to build ridership by allowing participants to experience what it is like to ride on SunRail.

Between Monday, Sept. 16, and Friday, Sept. 29, students, staff and faculty at eligible schools can ride free on all SunRail trains across all stations.

Those Central Florida universities and colleges include:

University of Central Florida

Rollins College

FAMU College of Law

Valencia College

Stetson University

Seminole State College

AdventHealth University

Florida State College of Medicine

Orange Technical College

To ride for free, riders need to show the conductor a valid ID from one of the eligible schools in place of a SunCard or SunRail ticket.

For more information, visit here. Have questions? Contact the FDOT Public Information Office at FDOT-D5COMM@dot.state.fl.us or 386-943-5593.