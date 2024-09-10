LONDON, Ky. — While breakfast, barbecue and burgers are on the menu at Weather On 4th, it's their chili dogs that are a hometown specialty.

What You Need To Know Family-owned restaurant Weaver’s On 4th has been a staple of the London, Kentucky, community since the 1940s



As the search continues for the suspect of Saturday's Interstate 75 shooting, they're continuing business as normal



Owner Judd Weaver said while they have numerous regulars, they've seen an uptick in new faces over the past 72 hours



It's London's oldest restaurant

It's Judd Weaver's family’s famous chili recipe concocted inside his kitchen with staff. He said they're London's oldest restaurant and one of its oldest establishments, now three generations in.

Weaver said regulars and others experience a decades-old family-friendly setting, recognizing most of the people who walk in their doors.

“About 85% of our customers we know on a first-name basis," Weaver said.

Since Saturday evening, he said he has seen an uptick in business and several new faces after the Interstate 75 shooting. For more than 72 hours, Kentucky State Police and other authorities have been on a relentless search for the suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Couch.

Weaver said while it isn't the only challenge they’re dealing with at the moment, they're keeping a steady routine and doors open.

“Unless it was a threat directly to us or locally, I think that threat has diminished a little," he said. "I feel safer."

He said while so many eyes are on their community at this time, they're offering more than their usual support and comfort to patrons.

“We're prepared, ready, but our business is pretty unique in the fact that we serve breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 (a.m.) and then we serve lunch from 11 to 3 (p.m.)," Weaver said. "We're very unique in our hours, but any time we're open, we're prepared.”

No matter the situation, his historic business is a place where many people feel at home, he said.

“When people come to discuss matters, whether it be city matters or personal matters, a lot of that takes place right here, within these walls,” Weaver said.

The family is continuing a nearly 80-year-old tradition while still serving and supporting the community amid adversity.