Following Tuesday night’s face-off between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at the presidential debate in Philadelphia, Harris will hit the trail with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on a swing state tour through the key battlegrounds that will likely decide November’s election.

The four day “New Way Forward” tour — kicking off Thursday, Sept. 12, and wrapping up on Sunday, Sept. 15 — will include “events in every media market in every battleground state,” according to the Harris campaign.

First up, Harris will make a stop in North Carolina on Thursday, a state she has made multiple visits to since becoming the party’s nominee, while Walz will spend the day in Michigan. On Friday, the vice president will head to Pennsylvania, another state she has spent quite a bit of time in over the last several weeks, while Walz will continue to make stops in Michigan before heading to Wisconsin.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will make stops in Nevada, Arizona, and Florida, while Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will be in Georgia, New Hampshire, and Maine. Other surrogates will be holding events in the swing states over the four day stretch, according to the campaign.

The campaign says the principals as well as their surrogates will “underscore the contrast between Vice President Harris and Governor Walz’s vision for a brighter, more hopeful future versus Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Project 2025 that will give Trump unprecedented, unchecked power to enact his extreme and dangerous agenda.”

The events will range from traditional rallies, to canvassing events, to more stops on the campaign’s “Reproductive Rights Bus Tour” that kicked off last week. There will also be programming for specific constituencies – such as Latino voters, as Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off.

“This election is about two very different visions for our country. Donald Trump and JD Vance want to take us backward with their dangerous and extreme Project 2025 agenda,” said Harris-Walz campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler in a statement. “Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are fighting for a New Way Forward that protects our fundamental freedoms, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

“With early voting about to begin and less than 60 days until Election Day, our campaign will take the vice president’s message directly to the voters wherever they are – on the airwaves, on the doors, and online. With so much at stake in this election, we are blitzing the battlegrounds and leaving it all out on the field,” Tyler added.

The Harris-Walz campaign is also launching a new ad nationwide called “New Way Forward” to play off their swing state tour. The ad, which is part of the campaign’s $370 million investment in TV and digital reservations between Labor Day and Election Day, will focus on Harris’ economic policy proposals of a federal ban on price gouging groceries, tackling prescription drug prices, and creating more affordable housing.

The ad is set to air in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nebraska, with tailored versions of the ad targeted to each state.