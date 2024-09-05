ORLANDO, Fla. — A plan for an Orange County cooking grease recycling facility is getting resistance from local businesses and residents.

More than 60 protesters stood outside the Orange County Government building on Thursday to express concerns about the facility as a hearing on the project was taking place inside.

A company called Satellite Blvd. IOS has requested a special exception to allow the company to build a septage management facility on the property to store and process "non-hazardous wastes from grease traps from restaurants, food processing/packaging, butcher shops and grocery stores, convenience stores, as well as sanitary wastes, septage, and sewage from holding tanks, lift stations and septic tanks."

Thursday's Orange County Board of Zoning Adjustment meeting was an opportunity for county officials to hear from both sides.

Jaga Investments 3’s property manager, Zaidy Briceno, said she wants the project to be halted.

“We know there is smell anytime there is this type of plants," she said. "However, they are claiming this type of plant will be a little different. The waste is going to be processed indoors. Compared to many others that process the waste outdoors."

Briceno, who manages seven properties in the industrial park, believes that the grease facility would have a negative effect for all property owners.

“I’m very concerned about property values. Who wants to work in an area that smells?” said Briceno.

The Orange County Environmental Protection Division, though, was satisfied with the company's plans to operate the facility indoors and with an air scrubber "to prevent objectionable odors."

"The County Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has reviewed the submittal for compliance with county requirements as it pertains to odor and air quality, as well as noise, and have no objections," the division reported, according to documents submitted for Thursday's hearing.

County staff also pointed out that a community meeting was held on July 23 at Walker Middle School to allow input from residents. And while "attendees spoke negatively about the proposal" based on concerns about potential odors from the facility, project representatives "explained the operation in detail, and answered questions about other sites, how the air scrubber worked, and how they intended to utilize the property."

In the end, documentation concerning the project said it was the recommendation of county officials that the BZA should approve the request, saying: "Staff recommends approval of the Special Exception because it is consistent and compatible with the surrounding uses since it is in an area that is almost exclusively used for heavy industrial uses, and the use will be entirely indoor, making this an appropriate location for the use."

Despite that, Briceno was not alone with her concerns.

Ramon Matos, who owns REM Auto Body and Truck Repair, turned up to the meeting to voice his opposition to the project.

“The smell, that’s a bigger one," he said. "Nobody wants to go there if the area smells."

The Board of Zoning Adjustment did not make a decision Thursday, and is expected to meet again to address the request on Dec. 5.