ORLANDO, Fla. — The City Beautiful takes the cake when it comes to places to retire in the United States.

WalletHub ranked Orlando as the best city in which to retire anywhere in the country.

Out of 182 U.S. cities, WalletHub found Orlando came in the No. 1 spot overall for affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.

Tampa ranked No. 4 on the list, with two other Florida cities ranked in the top five.

WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of each city across 45 key metrics, and money mattered.

According to WalletHub, one of the main reasons Orlando lives up to its reputation as a haven for seniors is the lack of taxes. With Florida not having an estate or inheritance tax, or an income tax, Orlando is considered one of the most tax-friendly cities. It is also the 9th-cheapest city for homemaker services, according to WalletHub, and the 20th-cheapest for adult day health care out of the cities listed in the study.

With plenty of recreational activities for retirees, WalletHub ranked Orlando as the second-best city for recreation overall.

The city also ranked at the top for gerontologists and home health care facilities per capita, WalletHub reported, with the 11th-best hospitals for geriatrics.

For the full list of best and worst cities to retire, view here.