LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Lottery is celebrating its 35th anniversary with record-breaking sales.

The organization generated more than $2 billion in sales in fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30. That's an increase of 14% from the previous year, and it was the Lottery's first time since 2017 reaching the $1 billion mark. Players won more than $1.5 billion.

As part of its mission to fund scholarships and grants for Kentucky students and families, the Kentucky Lottery transferred more than $404 million to the commonwealth, a more than 6% increase from last year. The Lottery said it has funded more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants since 1999.

Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery president and CEO, said several factors contributed to the banner year, such as loyal players, an experienced staff, its 3,500 retail partners and the important causes supported by Lottery funds.

The Lottery has funded a college scholarship or grant for one in five Kentuckians, Harville added, with the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, Work Ready Scholarship and Dual Credit Scholarship among some programs supported by proceeds.

"What is most special about this accomplishment is that we generated even more money to fund higher education in every part of the state," Harville said. "The scholarships and grants we fund are important because they encourage Kentucky students to stay in Kentucky, to go to school and eventually make their homes right here in the state."

Additional highlights from FY 2024 include the Lottery making 21 millionaires, 146 players winning $100,000 or more and a group of middle school employees winning $1 million on Powerball, according to the organization.