RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University broke ground Tuesday on a $25 million flight training center funded by the Kentucky General Assembly.

The flight training center will be at Central Kentucky Regional Airport, home of EKU aviation flight courses. It will give more space to EKU’s fastest-growing program, which the school said has 460 students enrolled and has seen a 140% enrollment increase over three years.

One of those students, southeastern Kentucky native and senior Elijah Wolf, wants to fly passenger planes and said his training began on one of EKU's Cessna 172 Skyhawks.

“All the aerodynamic principles, the science behind flying what you’re doing to get things done is the same," Wolf said. "You’re just learning a different computer system for the larger planes."

Upon graduation, Wolf and other seniors are almost guaranteed a job with a 100% employment rate among EKU Aviation graduates, the university said.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little boy, and now, I get to experience that in real life," Wolf said. "I fly planes on a daily basis now."

Wolf and other aviation students joined EKU faculty, Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and General Assembly members to break ground on the school’s new flight training center and $4.5 million terminal building.

“From converted FEMA trailers to converted hangars, we have made do as this program has exploded in enrollment over the last decade," said David McFaddin, EKU president.

“As Kentucky’s economy continues to grow and prosper, so does the need for a well-trained and skilled workforce," Beshear said. "EKU is delivering on this need with trained pilots and aerospace managers to support our aviation industry — Kentucky’s No. 1 export."

"The new flight training center at the airport is going to be transformational, offering an inviting front door for aviation, supporting the operations of nearby businesses and contributing to this community’s continual expansion.”

The new center will have space for simulator labs, maintenance space for aircraft, classrooms, flight instruction and briefing.

“This is going to help a lot by allowing us to have a program where we can go somewhere and train in a simulator," said junior Morgan Smith. "As mentioned, we have a large simulator lab, and this is going to allow us to grow that lab even larger."

Once complete, the new training center will be the very first building aircraft flying into the airport will see. It’s expected to open in early 2027.

EKU is Kentucky's only university home to a four-year flight program.