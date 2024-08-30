ORLANDO, Fla. — As Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, visitors to the Central Florida area are expected to break travel records for a second consecutive year.

What You Need To Know About 900,000 people are expected to fly in and out of Orlando during the Labor Day holiday travel period



According to AAA, Orlando is the No. 2 domestic Labor Day travel destination



VisitOrlando reports $92.5 billion in economic impact for travel to Orange, Seminole, and Osecola counties in 2023

According to VisitOrlando, the travel and tourism industry reached an all-time high economic impact of $92.5 billion in 2023. That was a 5.6% increase over the previous year.

That’s from 74 million people visiting Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

Leaders at Orlando International Airport report about 900,000 passengers are expected to come and go through the airport between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3.

Meanwhile, AAA reports domestic travel is up 9% compared to a year ago. Orlando is the No. 2 two destination this weekend behind Seattle.

As for the heat the area has seen all summer long, Central Florida hotel owners say it hasn’t impacted business at all, because for them it’s been a record-breaking season.

In Kissimmee, hotel owner Peter Sharma does it all at his Seasons Florida Resort — from helping guests check in, to seeing if they need a fresh towel by the pool.

He says the hotel is sold out for the Labor Day holiday travel period, which is something he couldn’t say a year ago.

“We are sold out, we have no rooms to sell,” Sharma said. “Business is really, really good.”

The economic impact and boom in tourism has helped Sharma also get his hotel to fully staffed once again. The Central Florida tourism industry supports 464,000 jobs, and numbers from VisitOrlando show 36% of all jobs in Osceola County are in the tourism industry, including hotels, attractions, and restaurants.

“We give constant employment to people who are employed over here,” Sharma said. “We have 16, 17, 18 people constantly employed over here.”