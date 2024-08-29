RALEIGH, N.C. — The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has released its newest five-year plan for reshaping downtown Raleigh’s economic future.

The State of Downtown Raleigh Report focused on “outlining big ideas and opportunities” for the Downtown Raleigh Economic Development Strategy on Wednesday.

The DRA listed more than 180 new businesses founded since the start of 2020. Over half of those are food, drink or entertainment. What the hope has become is to reinvigorate the city by turning Fayetteville Street into a corridor for commerce and vibrancy.

Sejal Bellamy said the area could use a facelift.

“We knew that the street really needed to be revitalized,” Bellamy said. “We really wanted to be a part of the community so we decided to take on this venture.”

Bellamy opened Bistro 401 with her business partner in May.

Bellamy said the chance to be a part of a revitalization is one reason why they wanted a restaurant on Fayetteville Street.

The state of downtown Raleigh report painted an image of an area ripe for attractions, both night and day, seven days a week, but Bellamy said reality looks different from the dream.

“I feel like it needs a lot of lighting. Light up. Lots of people walking down the street and being able to have choices of where to go,” Bellamy said.

The report describes the core of downtown as disconnected from other nearby districts and missing a similar energy.

“Our foot traffic is very random. Some days it’s a lot, and some days it’s no one,” Bellamy said.

To do that, the DRA pushed forth an agenda that makes Fayetteville Street the catalyst for the core activation of downtown.

This core activation concept stands on the idea of cultivating an energizing street life by creating daily activities, intriguing public art reflecting the city’s character, a broader range of retail options and a bolder vision to attract and keep people downtown.