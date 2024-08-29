Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, will take part in their first major television interview of their presidential campaign on Thursday.

The interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash will air as a special on the network at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. The interview will take place as the Democratic candidates embark on a bus tour through the battleground state of Georgia, which kicked off Wednesday and continues Thursday, culminating with a Harris rally in Savannah.

Harris has faced some criticism, largely from Republicans, for not sitting for an in-depth interview since taking the reins from Biden. Harris pledged to have an interview scheduled by the end of this month.

"I don't think Dana will allow Kamala Harris to hide behind Tim Walz," Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said. "I think Dana will ask Kamala Harris why she thinks she deserves a promotion."

Harris' opponent, former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly charged that she is dodging the press, though she has taken questions from reporters on the sidelines of campaign events.

"Almost 30 days now she has not done an interview," Trump said at a recent event in North Carolina. "You know why she hasn't done an interview? Because she's not smart. She's not intelligent."

Democrats, however, argue that Harris has been taking her message directly to voters, including her tours of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

"I think what the Harris campaign is doing right now is just hustling, going out there and talking to regular people, holding rallies," Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy told CNN.

Joint interviews during an election year are a fixture in politics; Biden and Harris, Trump and Mike Pence, Barack Obama and Biden — all did them at a similar point in the race. And despite comments from Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance about doing the interview alongside Walz, he did a joint interview on with Trump on Fox News early on after joining the Republican ticket.

The difference is those other candidates had all done solo interviews, too. Harris hasn't yet done an in-depth interview since she became her party's standard bearer five weeks ago, though she did sit for several while she was still Biden's running mate. Trump, meanwhile, has largely steered toward conservative media outlets when granting interviews, though he has held more open press conferences in recent weeks as he sought to reclaim the spotlight that Harris' elevation had claimed.

In terms of what questions she might face, there are several issues on the table, including the economy and inflation, immigration, energy production and even the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which made headlines this week following an altercation between Trump campaign aides and an employee of Arlington National Cemetery. She will also get an opportunity to talk about her priorities if elected president.

"She wants to continue to build upon the progress that we've made here," Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said.