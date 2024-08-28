NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A proposed 1,618-acre development in the city of New Smyrna Beach has residents concerned about the possible ramifications of the project.

In a Tuesday night meeting, New Smyrna Beach city commissioners had the first reading of an ordinance to rezone the site for the proposed Deering Park Innovation Center.

The project would be located at the southwest corner of State Road 44 and Interstate 95, and proposes the construction of more than 2,100 residential units.

“This is a monumental change to New Smyrna Beach,” city commissioner Lisa Martin said at the meeting.

New Smyrna Beach resident Bryon White expressed concerns about such a large development.

“I think it's too much," he said. "You know, like, this is a small community. We have very limited infrastructure. Most of our infrastructure and public services have not been developed to serve this large of a proposal."

The 1,618-acre site is currently a large, wooded area used for agricultural purposes of timbering and pasture. In order to move forward they would need to rezone it from its current A-1 Prime Agriculture, Forestry Resource, and Conservation, to Planned Unit Development.

“I think the city should say no," White said. "You know, the residents don't want this. And it's supposed to be a representative democracy. So, I think, like, in that circumstance, the representation of the citizens should just be to say no."

According to the agenda item, the Deering Park Innovation Center proposes a Residential Unit mix that includes:

925 Single Family Homes

600 Multi-Family Apartments

250 Build to Rent Condominium Units

375 Townhouses

600 Hotel Rooms

According to the Master Development Agreement for The Deering Park Innovation Center, the project will provide for large areas with access from I-95 for corporate headquarters and other job producers. In addition, plans call for Deering Park Innovation Center to provide vegetated buffers and an extensively landscaped entrance into the community along State Road 44, with provisions for additional job creation within a mixed-use retail goods and services, hotel, and medical services area.

It adds that Deering Park Innovation Center will also provide an area for a regional sport complex and a police facilities site for the benefit of businesses and residents of Deering Park Innovation Center, and all of New Smyrna Beach. Deering Park Innovation Center is restricted to a maximum of 6 million square feet of nonresidential use, and 2,150 residential units within the entirety of the 1,618 acres.

“I have serious concerns about the traffic, the quality of life and just its impact on the unique character and quality of New Smyrna Beach,” White said.

He said he also worried that a large development like this will make ongoing issues in the city, like a lack of parking, even worse.

“This proposed development is going to bring thousands of additional residents into the area that's already under tremendous pressure," White said. "So, it's obviously you're just going to make those problems worse. And I haven't seen any proposal to make it better."

Without approving the ordinance's first reading, commissioners voted unanimously to continue the discussion to the Oct. 22 city commission meeting. In the meantime, they proposed having a workshop for the community to ask questions and learn more about the plans.

“I think the city of New Smyrna Beach actually does a pretty good job at trying to get input from the community," White said. "So, I’d like to see that trend continue. And if workshops are offered, I certainly will be attending those and participating."