August marks the height of wedding season, with florists like Marie Campbell of Blooms by Marie working tirelessly to meet the demands of multiple ceremonies. However, this summer's unpredictable weather in New York has added complexity to their operations.

Campbell, who has been passionate about floristry since her childhood in Jamaica, manages inventory, design preparation and logistics coordination.

"Growing up, my dad mandated us to all have a garden," Campbell said. "I just love flowers."

This season, sourcing has been challenging.

"We had a wedding that required wildflowers and dahlias," Campbell explained. "We had to tap into our five different buyers and growers, most of whom are local."

Mahbub Rahman, owner of Holistic Family Farm, echoes these challenges.

"The hardest part is the weather," Rahman said. "Too much rain is a problem, and tornadoes severely affect us."

To overcome these issues, Campbell collaborates with local growers for seasonal alternatives.

"You always have to be in tune with what your clients need," she said. "Sometimes, we improvise with the client's permission to adjust colors."

As the wedding season continues, Campbell remains committed to delivering quality and service, adapting to whatever nature throws her way.

"It feels good because you're creating happiness," she said. "Flowers bring joy, peace and comfort."

Looking ahead to the fall wedding season, florists advise couples to contact their local florist early for specific flowers or arrangements.