DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s a big NASCAR race weekend in Daytona Beach.

The annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 is expected to reel in thousands of race fans from all over the world.

Business owners nearby are hoping it will be a successful weekend for them as well.

What You Need To Know The Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend is underway in Daytona Beach



Thousands of spectators from around the world are expected to be at race track and in local businesses nearby



Two restaurants near International Speedway Boulevard are hoping for a boom in business during the busy weekend

As fans filed into the Daytona International Speedway Friday night to watch the qualifying rounds, two restaurants in the area are confident this weekend will have a positive impact for business.

Businesses close to International Speedway Boulevard are getting ready to welcome race fans from all over this weekend for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Chelsy Ecklund, the general manager of seafood at the restaurant, Crab Knight, says their regular clients typically stay away from the area during race weekend.

But Ecklund says she has noticed a surge from people who plan to be in the stands.

“We have a lot of people who are just really excited for the race and you’ll see them in their full gear — they’ll be ready, they’ll have coolers they’re bringing in there with them just to come to grab a bite to eat before they open up the speedway,” said Ecklund.

During race season, Ecklund said they lose their typical rush hours only to have them replaced a bit later on in the night.

“Recently, when the race comes in because they use the parking lot, we kind of miss those 6:30 and 8:30 rush hours and instead, we’ll get a big wave in at around 10 o' clock, and we close at 11, so we try to stay open a little bit later for our race people, that way they can get a bite in, a drink in and everything else,” Ecklund said.

She says last year, the seafood restaurant saw dip in customers because of the rising cost of living, but notes that in recent months, things have been looking up.

The assistant manager of Dahlia’s Mexican Kitchen, Alfredo Herrera, agrees.

For his part, he is confident that business will pick back up this year with race weekends like this one, claiming the pandemic created some challenges for his restaurant.

“At some races we have a lot of people at the same time, but some races, not as expected, so it’s hard to say. But definitely it’s getting better than last year,” said Herrera.

Herrera said even though business was steady Friday night, he expects it to be busier Saturday on race day, during the breakfast and lunch rushes.

Visitors at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race are expected to bring in millions of dollars to Volusia County.

Last year, a report by Mid-Florida Marketing and Research found that visitors who attended the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 spent at least $52 million in the county.