ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Lambeau Field takes up a good portion of the view from the driveway at 2014 and 2016 True Lane in Ashwaubenon.

That’s a big part of its appeal to vacation renters.

What You Need To Know County and municipal inspections and permitting are required for short-term rentals



Rental homes near Lambeau Field are expected to rent quickly



The 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Field and surrounding areas in April

Michael Friedman expects this vacation rental property will move quickly when it goes on the market for the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

“Once the property goes live, we anticipate this is a home that’s going to rent fairly quickly just because of the proximity and location,” he said. “It’s similar to the homes we have that back up to Lombardi Avenue because they are so close to the proximity of Lambeau where the draft is going to be.”

Friedman is the CEO of The Simple Life Hospitality, a business specializing in vacation property management.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the draft at the end of April, with many looking for a place to stay. Places like the homes on True Lane are one of their rental options.

“There’s a lot that goes into this. I think the biggest thing is a lot of people do think it’s easy,” Friedman said. “The reality of it is that it’s not difficult, there’s just a lot of moving parts from a logistical perspective.”

Homeowners looking to offer up their properties as rentals have a number of steps they need to follow. At the top is getting the appropriate county and city permits and health inspections.

Mike Boutott specializes in those inspections for the City of Green Bay.

“Brown County requires you get a health inspection annually for a business. Renting out your home is obviously a business. That’s the first step,” he said. “The second step is you need to then get a permit from the municipality you’re in, in Brown County. If you’re in Green Bay, you need to get a short-term rental permit.”

Applications for the permit can be picked up in person at city hall or online.

Boutott said initial fees from the county and city are about $1,000. The draft is already spiking interest from people contemplating renting their property.

“We’re seeing it already. I probably get about 10 calls a day, and probably that many emails, inquiring about the short-term rentals,” he said. “We’re trying to get the word out, educate people and let them know.”

Friedman said The Simple Life can be hired by homeowners to manage a property or as a consultant.

The business will handle some of the aspects of rentals — from photography to permitting — that owners may not immediately think about.

“I think one of the biggest ones is how are you going to drive demand. How are you going to find that guest who wants to stay in your home?” he said. “If you don’t know how to… manage the online travel agencies efficiently and effectively, it’s going to be a long haul. Come April, if you home is unrented, you’re going to be pretty unhappy.”