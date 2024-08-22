LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Kentucky Venues, along with state officials and other community stakeholders, ceremoniously broke ground Aug. 22 on multi-million-dollar renovations for the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Phase I of the renovation is projected to cost $180 million, Kentucky Venues said. It will include an interconnected 350,000-square foot multi-purpose building able to host sporting events, trade shows, livestock competitions and more, east of Broadbent Arena and north of the West Wing. Components that make up the space now include an exhibition hall, meeting rooms and offices.

The $213 million Phase II will see the redevelopment of the Exposition Center's West Wing, West Hall and Pavilion into a singular, connected 249,000-square foot multi-purpose building with exhibit space and new meeting rooms. Food and beverage operations will also be upgraded, creating a total of 40,000 square feet to serve the millions of guests who attend events each year, Kentucky Venues said.

Renovations are estimated to cost a combined $393 million, according to Kentucky Venues.

"Through the generous support of the Kentucky General Assembly, we now have the opportunity to implement our collective vision of enhancing our facilities so we can continue doing what we do best, and that's attracting, producing, hosting and growing global events here in Louisville, Kentucky," said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "Our facility team is excited to break ground on this ambitious renovation with the support of the public and the clients to bring people together and grow Kentucky's economy to a new level of success in a much bigger way."

Kentucky Venues said visitors and clients of the facility are already getting a glimpse of an additional $76 million in facility enhancements that will include new and improved infrastructure, backup power and more. The company is also redesigning and renovating two vehicular entrance gates that are more than 50 years old with modernized amenities and payment technology.

"The Kentucky Exposition Center is a testament to our dedication to driving economic growth and creating memories for all who attend," said David Wallace, chairman of the Design and Renovation Committee and vice-chair of the Kentucky State Fair Board. "Today's unveiling represents a new era for our state; one that will benefit our communities across the commonwealth."

Construction is set to begin in 2025, Kentucky Venues said. The Kentucky Exposition Center, which Kentucky Venues operates, is the sixth-largest facility of its kind in the U.S. and hosts the Kentucky State Fair, National Farm Machinery Show and the North American International Livestock Exposition, among other annual events.