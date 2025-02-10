WASHINGTON — In President Donald Trump’s first term, he placed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, citing national security concerns.

The European Union responded with a 25% retaliatory tariff on American whiskeys, such as bourbon.

The EU is the largest export market for American whiskeys, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

After the U.S. and EU agreed to suspend the EU's tariff, exports rebounded to $705 million in 2023, according to DISCUS.

DISCUS said it is concerned about retaliatory measures and urging both sides to swiftly find a resolution.

“Our great American Whiskey industry is at stake,” said Chris Swonger, DISCUS president and CEO, in a statement. “A 50% tariff on America's native spirit will have a catastrophic outcome for the 3,000 small distilleries across the United States. The U.S. and EU spirits sectors have fair and reciprocal trade and should be excluded from any retaliatory measures.”

Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, said a new round of steel and aluminum tariffs would harm Kentucky and the bourbon industry.

“This is Groundhog Day,” McGarvey said Monday afternoon. “We saw him do this when he was first president and we saw what happened. We lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the bourbon industry in Kentucky, and that’s felt by everybody."

"It’s felt from the farmers who put the corn in the ground to the coopers who put the bourbon in the barrel to the people on the line who put it in the bottle, to the truck drivers who drive it to the store. This ends up being a tax on Americans and especially a tax on Kentuckians.”

It’s estimated Kentucky produces 95% of the world’s bourbon, an industry that employs more than 23,000 people and generates $9 billion of economic output.